Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 296 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $472.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.