Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 863 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

