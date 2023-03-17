Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $217.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.17. The firm has a market cap of $409.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

