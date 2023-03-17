Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Increased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,503 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $64,746,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000.

A number of analysts have commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

