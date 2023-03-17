Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

CHK stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after acquiring an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136,298 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.