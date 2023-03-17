Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 216,466 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Antero Midstream worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 85,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 1,611,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,831. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

