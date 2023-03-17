Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,166,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,617,968 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 10.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $191,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 334,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 6,616,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,834,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

