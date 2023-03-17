Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

