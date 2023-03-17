Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $185.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,807. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 891.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

