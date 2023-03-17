Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Invests $158,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,382 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 179.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 149,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SPH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. 47,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $941.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

