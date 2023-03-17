Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,445,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,179,000 after purchasing an additional 450,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company's stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Further Reading

