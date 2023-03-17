Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells $186,960.00 in Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHS opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.23. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 768,600 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

