Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells $186,960.00 in Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Chico’s FAS Price Performance
CHS opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.23. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 768,600 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.