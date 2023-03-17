Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $5.97. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 475,060 shares.

Specifically, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 5.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

