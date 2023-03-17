Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (1.90)-(1.60) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $335-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.53 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.
Children’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of PLCE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
