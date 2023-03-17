Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (1.90)-(1.60) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $335-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.53 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.