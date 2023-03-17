Chiliz Trading 11.4% Higher This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $823.71 million and approximately $60.96 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00360771 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,271.66 or 0.26222113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,718,673,350 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.