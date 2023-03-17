China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,731. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.46.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
