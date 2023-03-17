China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,731. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.