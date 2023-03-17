China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
CPHI opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.59. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.84.
China Pharma Company Profile
