China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.59. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

