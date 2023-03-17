Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.13.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 3.7 %

CHH opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

