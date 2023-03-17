Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.52

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as low as C$3.05. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 488,758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHR has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.438172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

