Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $243.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.50. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

