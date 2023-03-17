Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $243.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.50. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
