CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 64,213 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409,150. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

