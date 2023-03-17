CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.04. 963,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,590. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

