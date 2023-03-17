CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 275,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,541. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

