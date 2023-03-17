CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $18.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,607.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,698. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,567.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,540.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

