CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $830,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 725,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.