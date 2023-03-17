CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $8.06 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Humana by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.25. 426,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,400. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.34.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $17,456,436 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

