CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 519,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. 5,860,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,005,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

