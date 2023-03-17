CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,652 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. 850,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,726. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

