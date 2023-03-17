CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.29. The stock had a trading volume of 317,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $424.35 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

