CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,027 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,726. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.