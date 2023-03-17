CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,814 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.46. 848,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.