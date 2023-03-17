CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 248 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,128. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

