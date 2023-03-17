CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 615 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $629.74. 824,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.04. The company has a market cap of $262.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.