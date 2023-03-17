CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 951 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.35. 526,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,655. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

