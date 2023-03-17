CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.71. 937,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,687. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

