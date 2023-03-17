CIBC Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$41.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of EMP.A stock traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 401,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.09 and a twelve month high of C$46.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Empire

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$264,960.00. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

