Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
CDTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 638,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,349. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
