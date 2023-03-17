Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CDTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 638,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,349. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

