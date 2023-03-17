Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $97,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,411. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $97,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

