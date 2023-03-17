Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Stock Up 1.3 %

CIDM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 133,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,074. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.