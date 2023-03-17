Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Stock Up 1.3 %
CIDM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 133,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,074. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
