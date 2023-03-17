Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. 521,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,732. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,054.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

