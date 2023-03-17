CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CION stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 227,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,209. The firm has a market cap of $559.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 108,099 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

