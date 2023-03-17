CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in February

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 239,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 4.2 %

CIR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIRCOR International Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

