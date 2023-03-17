Citigroup Increases RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target to $3.15

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $2.60 to $3.15 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX opened at $2.46 on Monday. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in RLX Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in RLX Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

