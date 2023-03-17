Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.67.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.