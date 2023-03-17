Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after buying an additional 320,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,515,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 956,114 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

