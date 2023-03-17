Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

