City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 513,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 667,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,925. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.62%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.