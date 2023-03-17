Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

CLNN has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.

CLNN stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

