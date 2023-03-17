CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.20.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 522,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

