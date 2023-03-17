CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CNB Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 38,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,736. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $422.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,967.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,356 shares of company stock valued at $95,767. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Stories

