Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBLLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37. 175,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 847% from the average session volume of 18,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
Cobalt 27 Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.
About Cobalt 27 Capital
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a metals streaming and royalty company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of 11 royalties. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.
